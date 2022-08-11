JUST IN
PM Modi, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif meeting likely during SCO summit: Report

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is scheduled for September 15-16 where leaders of the organisation will sit together to discuss regional challenges, Daily Jang reported.

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, are likely to have a meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, diplomatic sources told a media outlet.

The SCO summit is scheduled for September 15-16 where leaders of the organisation will sit together to discuss regional challenges, Daily Jang reported.

Sharif will attend the conference during which he is likely to meet the presidents of China, Russia, Iran, as well as Modi, according to the sources.

The sources further confirmed that in its July 28 meeting, the SCO Foreign ministers HAD reiterated that the heads of SCO states will attend the summit.

However, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who had attended the meeting in Tashkent, said that a bilateral meeting between the Pakistani and Indian leaders is not scheduled.

"There are no plans of any meetings between Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers in September," he had said, adding that both India and Pakistan are part of the SCO and the two countries are only engaged in the context of the broad-based activities of the organisation.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 16:59 IST

