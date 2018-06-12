JUST IN
Business Standard

Police question Netanyahu in telecom corruption case for third time

Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company

AP/PTI  |  Jerusalem 

(File photo) Netanyahu speaking at the event. Photo: Twitter

Israeli police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into a corruption case involving the country's telecom giant.

Police were seen arriving at Netanyahu's residence on Tuesday. Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq's subsidiary news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage. The confidants have turned state witnesses.

It is the third time that Netanyahu, who held the government's communications portfolio until last year, is being questioned over the affair. Police declined to comment. Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a media witch hunt.
Tue, June 12 2018. 14:59 IST

