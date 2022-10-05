Power outage hits major parts of Bangladesh as national grid collapses

-
Power outage has hit several areas of Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, port city of Chattogram and Sylhet, due to a collapse of the South Asian country's national grid.
Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Director of Public Relation, Shameem Hasan informed that the national power grid failed and caused the power outage in many areas except some parts of the north, a state news media reported on Tuesday.
"Due to the national grid failure, people of many areas of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Cumilla area are not getting electricity since 2:05 p.m. today," Hasan said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
Engineers of both BPDB and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) have been working to restore electricity transmission across the country, according to the state news media report.
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 07:10 IST
