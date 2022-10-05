JUST IN
Zelenskyy signs decree ruling out holding further negotiations with Putin
China keen on importing donkeys, dogs from Pakistan, says report
Ray Dalio gives up Bridgewater's control as part of succession plan
Musk proposes to buy Twitter for original price of $54.20 a share: Report
Open-end investment funds a potential vulnerability to assets markets: IMF
US job openings sink amid higher rates and slower growth in August
Nobel physics prize goes to sleuths of 'spooky' quantum science
Putin in a bunker outside Moscow mulling over nuclear decisions: Report
Global stocks, bonds rally as investors spy possible central bank 'pivot'
Germany's Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Thailand's economic recovery intact despite global slowdown: Central bank
Business Standard

Power outage hits major parts of Bangladesh as national grid collapses

Power outage has hit several areas of Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, port city of Chattogram and Sylhet, due to a collapse of the South Asian country's national grid

Topics
Bangladesh | Power Cuts | Power Grid

IANS  |  Dhaka 

Power grid, discom
Photo: Bloomberg

Power outage has hit several areas of Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, port city of Chattogram and Sylhet, due to a collapse of the South Asian country's national grid.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Director of Public Relation, Shameem Hasan informed that the national power grid failed and caused the power outage in many areas except some parts of the north, a state news media reported on Tuesday.

"Due to the national grid failure, people of many areas of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Cumilla area are not getting electricity since 2:05 p.m. today," Hasan said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Engineers of both BPDB and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) have been working to restore electricity transmission across the country, according to the state news media report.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bangladesh

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 07:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.