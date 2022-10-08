President Zelenskyy outlines key challenges for Ukraine against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined the key challenges for amid its conflict with Russia, the presidential press service reported.

Speaking through a video link at the informal meeting of the European Council, Zelensky on Friday said that the main challenge for is the physical protection of its energy facilities from Russian strikes.

needs enough air defence systems to prevent possible attacks on its energy infrastructure, he noted.

Another challenge for Kiev is a demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine and the restoration of its functioning, the President said.

Post-conflict reconstruction is the third important task for the government, the Ukrainian leader noted, voicing his appreciation for those countries that have already started working under Ukraine's Fast Recovery Plan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The informal European Council meeting was held in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as energy and economic issues.

