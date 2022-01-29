Progress made on talks over Afghanistan airports with Qatar, Turkey

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport, witnesses say
Afghanistan is spinning out of control: UN chief Antonio Guterres
World Bank to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid
Girls return to schools in 3 provinces after Taliban capture of Kabul
China will try to work out arrangement with Taliban, says Joe Biden
-
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has reached an agreement with a joint Qatari and Turkish venture over the management of five airports in the war-torn nation, an official said here.
In a statement on Friday, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation Imamuddin Ahmadi said: "The details have been discussed, a series of general decisions have been taken, but the talks are still ongoing and we are moving in a positive direction," TOLO News reported.
Meanwhile, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced that a trilateral meeting between Turkey, Qatar, and Taliban members on the issue was held in Doha on Thursday.
The Ministry said the three-party delegation agreed on "several key issues" on how to manage and operate Kabul Airport, without providing further details, reports TOLO News.
Mohammad Qasem Wafayeezada, former chairman of the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA), called on the Taliban to prepare the terms of the agreement in such a way as to provide a fair and equal basis for Qatari and Turkish companies to operate with domestic companies.
"If the contract is to be regulated from the beginning for the operating contract, the liability of the airlines should become a supervisory role over a period of two to three years," TOLO News quoted Wafayeezada as saying.
Since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, regular commercial flights have been suspended in the country.
Now with the handover of the Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Mazar, and Mazar airports to foreign companies, optimism about the resumption of these flights has increased.
--iANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU