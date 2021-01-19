Russia: Navalny calls on supporters after court jails him for 30 days

-
ALSO READ
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained after landing at Moscow airport
US State Dept calls for release of Russian Opposition leader Navalny
Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron discuss Navalny, Belarus, over phone
Plane carrying Alexei Navalny in coma leaves Russia for Germany
Alexei Navalny poisoning: Why opposition figure stands out in Russia
-
Russia's leading opposition figure and chief Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has called on his supporters to 'take to the streets' to protest against the authorities following a court ordering him to be remanded in pre-trial detention for 30 days.
Citing a video clip posted on YouTube, Al Jazeera quoted Navalny as saying, "Do not be afraid, take to the streets. Do not go out for me, go out for yourself and your future."
Navalny was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday following his return to Russia from Germany after five years.
With the court's order on Monday, Navalny will have to remain in prison till February 15 and a different court has been set to decide whether to convert his suspended three and a half year sentence into real jail time, AL Jazeera reported.
He had arrived in Germany five months ago in a coma after being poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by Russia during the Soviet years. Several Western officials along with Navalny himself have openly blamed Russia for the poisoning, while the Kremlin has denied the allegations.
Navalny was placed on the country's federal wanted list during his time in Germany at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service FSIN's, which had accused him in December 2020 of violating probation terms in a fraud case that was dismissed by Navalny as "politically motivated".
Now the FSIN alleges that Navalny has been in violation of the terms of his suspended sentence by failing to show up for scheduled inspections.
Meanwhile, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and the European Union have called for Navalny's release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU