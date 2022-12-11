Russia offers to help India overcome western price cap on crude: Reports

-
ALSO READ
Mid, small-caps shine; will their outperformance last?
HDFC Bank is now ten times bigger than the crisis-struck Credit Suisse
DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity
DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30
What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban for western govts?
-
Russia is said to have offered to help India overcome the oil price cap, which has been imposed by Western nations on the world's largest country.
"In order not to depend on the ban on insurance services and tanker chartering in the European Union and Britain, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak has offered India cooperation on leasing and building large-capacity ships," reports quoting the Russian embassy in New Delhi said.
Novak met Indian Ambassador to Moscow Pavan Kapoor on Friday, as per the statement.
"In the first eight months of 2022, Russian oil exports to India grew to 16.35 million tonnes in the summer, Russia ranked second in terms of oil shipments to India," it added.
The G7 nations, the European Union(EU) and Australia last week agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil, as part of its sanctions on Russia, owing to its invasion of Ukraine.
Western nations have not warmed up to India's stance of continuing to buy oil from Russia despite its war with Ukraine.
India, on its part, has made it clear that it will continue to buy crude oil from any country, which offers it a good deal.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had echoed these sentiments in Parliament on December 7, saying that the government has not asked oil marketing companies to buy Russian crude, however it is a sensible policy, keeping in mind the interest of people.
--IANS
ans/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU