Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may cost $1,000; launch expected by Feb-end: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its another foldable smartphone 'Galaxy Fold 2' at the MWC in Barcelona by the end of February and may cost around $1,000.

This price would be interesting and make the foldable device available to all users, news portal GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000 which is not an amount most people are willing to pay and is not accessible to a larger segment of the population.

The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with just 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.

In terms of specifications, the current device features a 7.3-inch primary flexible AMOLED display and a secondary 4.6-inch screen.

The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

There are three selfie cameras: One 10MP camera when the device is closed and a dual camera (10MP main sensor and 8MP depth sensor) when you open the device.

There is a three camera-system at the rear, a 16MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 12MP Wide-angle Camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera.