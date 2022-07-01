Second half of 2022 starts with more declines in global stocks, yields

-
ALSO READ
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US Fed rate-hike prospects
Gold ekes out gains as recession fears mount, treasury yields retreat
Can US recession slam the brakes on Indian IT sector's dream run?
World stocks fall, bond yields jump following Lael Brainard comments
-
By Caroline Valetkevitch and Marc Jones
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The second half of the year started with more declines in global stock indexes on Friday as recession concerns that have built in recent weeks also dragged down Treasury yields and metals.
U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on market expectations that U.S. consumer prices will come down close to the Federal Reserve's inflation target.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 17.9 basis points to 2.795%, while the two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, slid 19.4 basis points to 2.733%. Both were at four-week lows.
MSCI's world stocks index, which on Thursday notched its biggest percentage decline for the first half of the year since its 1990 creation, was down 0.5%, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 was also down 0.5%. The S&P 500 closed out its worst first-half since 1970 on Thursday.
"We're starting off the quarter the way we left off, with uncertainties and with a bear grip that continues to intensify," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
But he expects stock market performance to improve overall in the second half of the year. "We're going to see more green days in the second half than we'll see red," he said.
The S&P 500 last month confirmed it was in a bear market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146.6 points, or 0.48%, to 30,628.83, the S&P 500 lost 17.62 points, or 0.47%, to 3,767.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.48 points, or 0.6%, to 10,962.26.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.02% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.54%.
Asia had thudded lower overnight too, with the heaviest fall in Taiwan where the growth-sensitive benchmark index slid more than 3% to its lowest since late 2020.
Data on Friday showed manufacturing production in the euro zone fell for the first time last month since the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, while inflation numbers hit another record high.
In the United States, manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in June, with a measure of new orders contracting for the first time in two years, more evidence the economy was cooling amid aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Copper prices slumped to their weakest in 17 months as investors worried about a possible recession hitting demand for metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had eased 3.1% to $7,999 a tonne after dropping to its lowest since early February 2021 at $7,955.
U.S. crude rose 1.9% to $107.77 per barrel and Brent was at $110.90, up 1.72% on the day.
The dollar was up on Friday, having just scored its best quarter since 2016. Economic uncertainty has kept it supported even as yields have retreated.
The dollar index rose 0.525%, with the euro down 0.73% to $1.0406.
Bitcoin, which suffered its biggest quarterly drop on record over the three months to the end of June, last fell 3.28% to $19,272.05.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Marc Jones in London; additional reporting by Herbert Lash in New York and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chris Reese)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU