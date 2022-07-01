US stocks see worst first half drop in over 50 yrs amid inflation woes

-
ALSO READ
Cloud, security to be priority even if recession hits US: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Morgan Stanley relationships across Wall Street snared in probe
Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others
Asian, EMs entering the late stages of a bear market: Morgan Stanley
-
US stocks have seen their worst first half of a year since 1970, as concerns grow over how steps to curb inflation will affect economic growth.
In the last six months, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 20.6 per cent, while other major US indexes also dropped sharply, the BBC reported.
Stocks in the UK, mainland Europe and Asia have also suffered steep losses.
It comes as central banks around the world are trying to rein in soaring living costs, with prices of essential goods like food and fuel jumping.
Some economists expect the US, which is the world's biggest economy, to go into a recession as early as this year as interest rates continue to rise.
"If the US Federal Reserve continues hiking rates the stock market will react quite negatively," Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China.
Another major US stock index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 15 per cent in the first half of this year, the biggest drop for the period since 1962, the BBC reported.
At the same time the technology-focussed Nasdaq Composite lost almost 30 per cent, marking its largest ever percentage drop for the first half of a year.
Major stock market indexes outside the US have also fallen sharply this year.
The UK's FTSE 250 has dropped by more than 20 per cent, while Europe's Stoxx 600 index has slipped by almost 17 per cent and the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific markets has fallen by more than 18 per cent.
It comes as many of the world's biggest central banks take steps to slow the rising in the cost of living, including raising interest rates.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU