Shell Egypt signs deal to sell onshore assets for up to $926 million

CAIRO (Reuters) - Shell Egypt has entered into an agreement to sell upstream assets in Egypt's Western Desert to Cheiron Petroleum Corporation and Cairn Energy PLC for up to $926 million, the company said on Tuesday.
The deal is subject to government and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, the statement said.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Aidan Lewis)
