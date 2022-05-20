Singapore reports 4,578 new cases of Covid-19, tally at 1,258,691

-
Singapore reported 4,578 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,258,691.
Among the new cases reported on Thursday, 4,471 were local transmissions and 107 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.
Of the local cases, 469 cases were detected through PCR tests and 4,002 through antigen rapid tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.
A total of 302 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.
Two deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 1,371, according to the Ministry.
