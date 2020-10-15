South Korea reports 110 more coronavirus cases; tally reaches 24,988

reported 110 more cases of the Covid-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,988.

The daily caseload rose above 100 after recording 84 in the previous day owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as in the southeastern port city of Busan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the new cases, 22 were Seoul residents and six were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Fifty-four came from Busan residents.

Fifteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,470.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 439. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 per cent.

A total of 52 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 23,082. The total recovery rate was 92.37 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.45 million people, among whom 2,407,489 tested negative for the virus and 18,262 are being checked.

--IANS

int/