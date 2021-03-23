Sri Lanka signs three-year $1.5 billion currency swap deal with China

-
ALSO READ
China in $1.5-billion swap deal as Sri Lanka seeks to shun IMF
India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries
Sri Lanka settles $400 million currency swap facility with India
Lanka seeks currency swap facility, deferment of debt payments from India
China grants $90 million to Sri Lanka after visit by top official
-
Sri Lanka will exchange currency with China under a 10 billion yuan (about USD 1.5 billion) agreement aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries, the island nation's central bank said on Monday.
So-called currency swaps allow central banks to ensure banks in their countries can borrow ready cash in any of the currencies involved.
China remains Sri Lanka's largest source of imports. In 2020, imports from China amounted to USD 3.6 billion, or just over 22 per cent of Sri Lanka's imports.
The agreement signed between the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the People's Bank of China is valid for three years.
The deal comes as Sri Lanka is undergoing a difficult time with COVID-19, dealing a severe blow to its economy, especially its USD 4.5 billion tourism industry. Sri Lanka also must pay nearly USD 4.5 billion in foreign debts annually until 2025.
China granted USD 90 million in October after a visit by a Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi, a communist party politburo member and a former foreign minister.
China considers Sri Lanka to be a critical link in its massive "Belt and Road" global infrastructure-building initiative and has provided billions of dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade. The projects include a seaport, airport, port-city, highways and power stations.
Critics say the Chinese-funded projects are not financially viable and that Sri Lanka will face difficulties in repaying the loans.
In 2017, Sri Lanka leased a Chinese-built port near busy shipping routes to a Chinese company for 99 years to recover from the heavy burden of repaying the Chinese loan the country received to build it.
The facility is part of Beijing's plan for a line of ports stretching from Chinese waters to the Persian Gulf. China has also agreed to provide a USD 989 million loan to Sri Lanka to build an expressway that will connect its tea-growing central region to the Chinese-run seaport.
China expanded its footprint in Sri Lanka during the leadership of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, the older brother of the current leader. Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is currently prime minister, held separate talks with Yang on Friday.
China's economic influence over Sri Lanka has worried its closest neighbour, India, which considers the Indian Ocean region to be its strategic backyard.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU