T-Mobile beats analysts' third-quarter estimates for new phone subscribers

T-Mobile US Inc
The third-largest US wireless carrier by subscribers said it added 754,000 phone subscribers on a net basis in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 774,000 additions a year earlier.
Analysts had expected 742,600 new subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.
Investors pay close attention to postpaid customers, or those with a recurring bill, because they are more valuable to carriers and tend to remain with the company longer than prepaid users.
T-Mobile faces a state attorneys general lawsuit, led by New York and California, as it works to buy Sprint Corp
While T-Mobile and Sprint have been locked in a lengthy merger process, Verizon and AT&T beat Wall Street estimates for net new phone subscribers.
Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile said it expects pre-close merger-related costs to be $125 million (£97.20 million) to $150 million before taxes in the fourth quarter.
The company said it now expected adjusted core earning target for 2019 of $13.1 to $13.3 billion, up at the midpoint from prior guidance of $12.9 to $13.3 billion.
T-Mobile's third-quarter net income rose to $870 million, or $1.01 per share, from $795 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 2% to $11.06 billion, missing estimates of $11.33 billion.
