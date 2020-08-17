Tens of thousands gather in central Minsk in protest against Lukashenko

JUST IN
Thousands of people have been detained during protests against the government over the last week.

Tens of thousands gathered in the centre of the Belarusian capital on Sunday to protest against President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection that the opposition says was rigged.

A huge crowd of demonstrators assembled near the WWII memorial stele before marching to Independence Square, where Lukashenko addressed a rival rally organized by his loyalists a few hours earlier.

The protest is peaceful, a Sputnik correspondent said. The police are not interfering despite a ban on unauthorized gatherings. Overlooking the square are the main government building and the election commission.

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 07:33 IST

