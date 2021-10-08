Tesla Cyberquad will be the safest ATV in world, says CEO Musk

CEO said that the company's Cyberquad will be the safest all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the world.

Musk commented on the Cyberquad for the first time at Tesla's shareholder's meeting since he unveiled the electric ATV with the Cybertruck in 2019, reports Electrek.

"We are definitely making Cybertruck here and so probably the ATV too. The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous and we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV," Musk said.

Musk added some details about how plans to make that happen.

"It will have a very low centre of gravity because the battery pack is going to be down low," the CEO said.

"I think we can do some things with the suspension to make it really hard to roll this thing. When an ATV is rolling is when bad things happen. It's going to be the ATV that won't roll," he added.

According to the report, it doesn't sound like Tesla is at an advanced stage of design for the Cyberquad.

As the auto-tech website previously reported, the original prototype unveiled at the Cybertruck event was a Yamaha Raptor ATV converted to electric with a Zero Motorcycle powertrain.

Tesla certainly has some time to make it happen. At the event, Musk again linked the Cyberquad to the Cybertruck, which is itself delayed to late 2022.

--IANS

vc/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)