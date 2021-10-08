Tesla Cyberquad will be the safest ATV in world, says CEO Musk

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's SpaceX aims for orbital launch of Starship In July: Report
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
4 SpaceX tourists return to Earth after 3-day extra-terrestrial excursion
SpaceX to use robot chopsticks to catch largest-ever flying object
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company's Cyberquad will be the safest all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the world.
Musk commented on the Tesla Cyberquad for the first time at Tesla's shareholder's meeting since he unveiled the electric ATV with the Cybertruck in 2019, reports Electrek.
"We are definitely making Cybertruck here and so probably the ATV too. The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous and we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV," Musk said.
Musk added some details about how Tesla plans to make that happen.
"It will have a very low centre of gravity because the battery pack is going to be down low," the CEO said.
"I think we can do some things with the suspension to make it really hard to roll this thing. When an ATV is rolling is when bad things happen. It's going to be the ATV that won't roll," he added.
According to the report, it doesn't sound like Tesla is at an advanced stage of design for the Cyberquad.
As the auto-tech website previously reported, the original prototype unveiled at the Cybertruck event was a Yamaha Raptor ATV converted to electric with a Zero Motorcycle powertrain.
Tesla certainly has some time to make it happen. At the event, Musk again linked the Cyberquad to the Cybertruck, which is itself delayed to late 2022.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU