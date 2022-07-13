Tesla fires 229 employees from Autopilot team, shuts San Mateo office

-
ALSO READ
Tesla owner faces criminal charges for deadly Autopilot crash in US
Elon Musk's net worth hits 11-month low, drops below $200 billion
Tesla lays off 200 Autopilot employees in latest jobs cut: Report
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
-
Elon Musk-run Tesla has laid off 229 annotation employees from its Autopilot team and closed one of its offices in the US.
According to a regulatory filing in California state in the US and seen by TechCrunch, Tesla had laid off workers from its San Mateo office that employed 276 workers.
The remaining 47 employees may be sent to work in Tesla's Buffalo Autopilot office, according to the report.
"Most of the workers were in moderately low-skilled, low-wage jobs, such as Autopilot data labeling, which involves determining if Tesla's algorithm identified an object well or poorly," the report added.
The layoffs are part of the 10 per cent reduction in salaried workforce that Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced last month.
Tesla started laying off salaried employees after Musk's announcement, which would result in reducing Tesla's total headcount by roughly 3.5 per cent.
Tesla employs more than 1,00,000 people across its facilities.
A team of lawyers representing former Tesla employees, who were laid off last month, have sought emergency protection from a US court for the fired workers.
In a motion filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, the lawyers asked the judge "to restrict Tesla's ability to continue seeking releases from employees in exchange for one week of severance".
The plaintiffs alleged that the company did not provide the 60 days of advance notice required by federal law during layoffs.
Tesla workers John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield were asked to go last month from Tesla's Gigafactory 2 in Nevada state in the US, along with more than 500 other employees.
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU