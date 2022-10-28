Top Twitter execs to take home $88 mn, Parag Agrawal richer by $38.7 mn

Twitter's top executives stand to make a total of $88 million between them -- alone will get $38.7 million -- after being ousted by who has finally taken over the micro-blogging platform for $44 billion.

According to Insider, the former Indian-origin CEO is set to receive the largest payout of $38.7 million, largely due "to the entirety of his shares vesting upon his firing".

Twitter's chief financial officer Ned Segal, is set to receive $25.4 million and Vijaya Gadde, the chief legal officer, will be richer by $12.5 million after firing.

Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer, would get $11.2 million.

Musk is expected to reorganise and cut the workforce by a massive margin.

Musk, however, told employees during his visit to its headquarters that he is not going to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce when he takes over the micro-blogging platform.

Reports earlier mentioned that Musk will fire 75 per cent, or 5,600 employees, from the staff globally.

Musk has casually mentioned laying off Twitter staff in his tweets, without mentioning any figure.

Twitter employees are still anxious about expected staff cuts as part of the takeover.

They had written an open letter to the board of directors and Musk, criticising his plans to lay off 75 per cent of the workforce.

