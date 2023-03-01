JUST IN
DHL suspends operations in Pak amid restrictions on outbound remittances
Business Standard

Toshakhana case: Pak Court issues arrest warrant against Imran

An Islamabad sessions court hearing the Toshakhana case against PTI chief Imran Khan issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him over persistent absences, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported

An Islamabad sessions court hearing the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him over persistent absences, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

According to Dawn, just hours before the warrants' issuance, Khan secured bail in two other cases, pertaining to prohibited funding and terrorism, as he appeared before the courts at Islamabad's judicial complex accompanied by a large number of party workers.

The PTI chief was today required to appear before courts in Islamabad in four different cases.

Khan was set to be indicted in the Toshakhana case today, but his lawyer requested the court that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred twice before, Dawn reported.

Pakistan additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing to March 7.

Imran Khan, soon after the setback, reached the Islamabad High Court, which granted him pre-arrest bail until March 9 in the attempted murder case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recently summoned the PTI chief on March 9 in connection with the Toshakhana case, reported Geo News.

The PTI chairman has been asked to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog on March 9 at 2:30 pm.

The development comes shortly after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

In its notice to Khan, the anti-corruption body wrote: "The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999," reported Geo News.

The inquiry proceedings have revealed that Khan during his tenure as PM, retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

The anti-graft watchdog asked the deposed prime minister to appear before the combined investigation team at its Islamabad office on March 9 and record his statement in this regard, reported Geo News.

On November 19, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 08:30 IST

