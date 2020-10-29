Turkey registers biggest number of coronavirus cases since April 29

-
ALSO READ
Over 40,000 Turkish health professionals test coronavirus positive
Turkey experiences 2nd peak of coronavirus pandemic, says health minister
WHO calls on Turkey to follow its Covid-19 data reporting guides
Turkey records 2,165 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily increase since May 6
Iran and Russia to cooperate on joint production of Covid-19 vaccine
-
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 2,305 to 368,513 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since April 29, the Turkish Health Ministry said.
Turkey is currently facing the second wave of the pandemic like many other countries.
"Today, 2,305 new cases have been discovered. The total number of those infected has reached 368,513. 77 patients have died today. The death toll amounts to 10,027 people," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.
The number of recoveries has increased by 1,662 to 319,181 within the same period of time.
According to Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, Turkey is going to impose neither a curfew nor restrictions on trips, including foreign ones.
"As for the moment, the introduction of a curfew as well as restrictions on journeys and trips is not on the agenda," the minister said.
Koca stressed that Istanbul was facing the most difficult situation in the country, with 40 per cent of all new cases registered in this city.
"If we do not manage to take the situation there under control, we will not be able to cope with the pandemic in the whole country," he added.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 44.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 1.17 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU