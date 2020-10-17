US coronavirus update: Covid-19 caseload breaches 8 million mark

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 cases worldwide surpasses 28 million: Johns Hopkins University
Global coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally breaches 38 million
Over 67,000 new Covid-19 cases registered in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
Global coronavirus update: Covid cases nearing 37.4 mn, says Johns Hopkins
Global coronavirus update: Cases cross 34.2 mn-mark, says Johns Hopkins
-
COVID-19 cases in the United States have breached the eight million cases mark, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University on Friday.
Sputnik reported that the cases rose from 7 million cases to 8 million cases in less than a month according to the University.
As per the latest update, the total cases in the country now stand at 8,008,402 with 218,097 -- which is also the highest number of deaths in the world.
The number of patients recovered from the disease stand at 3,177,397, reported Johns Hopkins University. The US continues to be the worst-affected country in the world from the pathogen.
The United States has begun to experience another surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, the data showed, reported Sputnik.
Globally, the COVID-19 caseload stands at 39,081,143 while the fatalities stand at 1,100,635. As many as 26,950,857 patients worldwide have recovered from the disease with India reporting the highest recoveries with 6,453,779, according to the tracker by the university.
The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU