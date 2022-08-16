US lawmakers, officials greet India on I-Day, pledge stronger ties

-
Top American lawmakers, governors and influential officials joined millions of Indian-Americans to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day and pledged stronger ties between the world's largest and oldest democracies.
India and the US stand at a watershed moment in our bilateral relationship. Together, we must stand up for democracy, rule of law, and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee tweeted on Monday.
As Founder and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I want to join all Indian Americans in Texas as we celebrate 75 years of India's independence! Today, we applaud India's many accomplishments as a free and independent nation, Senator John Cornyn said.
Congresswoman Deborah Ross said, Today, we mark the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence - a day to recognise the important relationship between our two democracies. I am honored to represent a vibrant Indian-American community in Congress and join all those celebrating in North Carolina & across the world.
Congresswoman Grace Meng joined members of the Indian Merchants Association in Queens to celebrate India's Independence Day.
We celebrate India's democratic journey, recognise their contributions to the global community and reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening the US-India relationship, tweeted Congressman Brad Sherman, co-chair of the House India Caucus.
I am proud to represent the hundreds of thousands of Indian Americans who call the Lone Star State home and to stand side by side with our ally India, the world's largest democracy, Senator Ted Cruz said.
Happy Independence Day to India! The US-India strategic partnership is built upon our shared democratic values and interest in promoting security, stability, and economic prosperity. I look forward to continuing to strengthen this critical relationship, Congressman Ted Deutch said.
India continues to be an important partner to the U.S., especially as we pursue a free & open #IndoPacific. I look forward to furthering our cooperation in the months and years ahead, tweeted the Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Jai Hind to everyone celebrating India's 75th Independence Day. Throughout my career in public service, I have worked to elevate the US-India partnership and believe it to be one of our most important relationships for the next 50 years, Congressman Tom Suozzi said.
The India-US relationship is growing stronger, said Senator Todd Young in a video message.
We hope the next 25 years of India are defined by transformation and greater achievements, he said.
The relationship between India and America has never been more vital than it is today, Congressman Chris Pappas said.
Observing that the relationship between the two countries has never been as strong as it is today, Senator Chris Murphy said it is driven by people-to-people ties. Our political, security and economic partnership is growing as well.
Senator Jack Reed said in a tweet, As India marks 75 years of independence, Rhode Island celebrates our diverse, vibrant Indian-American community & the shared values & commitment to democracy, freedom, and liberty that bind the US & India together.
