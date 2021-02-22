US to stand with Myanmar voicing aspirations for peace, democracy: Blinken

-
The US continues to stand with the people of Burma as they voice their aspirations for peace and democracy and it calls on the military to stop violence, release all those unjustly detained and cease attacks on journalists and activists, according to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Sunday (local time).
Taking to Twitter, Ned Price said, "We continue to stand with the people of Burma as they voice their aspirations for peace, democracy, and rule of law. We call on the military to stop violence, release all those unjustly detained, cease attacks on journalists and activists, and respect the will of the people."
US State Department Secretary Antony Blinken also said that the US stands with the people of Burma.
"The United States will continue to take firm action against those who perpetrate violence against the people of Burma as they demand the restoration of their democratically elected government. We stand with the people of Burma," Blinken wrote in a tweet.
This comes after the Myanmar police opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in the city of Mandalay on Saturday, killing two people and wounding dozens.
On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country.
According to Sputnik, at least 150 people have suffered injuries during intense demonstrations across the country.
