US will not release Afghanistan's assets for three reasons: White House

The US on Monday (local time) denied releasing over USD 9.5 billion of Afghanistan's frozen fund.
Spokeswoman of the White House Jen Psaki said that this was a complicated process and will not allow the Taliban to access the money, reported Khaama Press.
Psaki made comments on the frozen funds to the recent statements of Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi over the release of funds and added that the decision will be made after consulting allies.
As per Psaki, the US cannot release the assets because the families of the victims of September 11 have made pleas for the money to be given to them. The plea is an important one.
Moreover, the US still recognized the Taliban as a terror group and most of the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are on the black list of the UN, said Psaki, reported Khaama Press.
She also said that the US is yet to get a clear answer over the money not to be used by the Taliban and how the money will be given to Afghan people.
Earlier, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Motaqi had said that the US must release the assets of Afghanistan and had added that they want good relations with the people of Afghanistan.
In the meantime, deputy prime ministers of the Taliban separately asked the US to unfreeze the money as the assets do not belong to any government and president but the people of Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.
