Wall Street: US stocks flat in pre-market as Russia-Ukraine war rages

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
Surge in oil price rattles markets as Ukraine conflict intensifies
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
Amid Ukraine conflict, Russia bans exit of foreign investments from nation
Ukraine conflict could last 'years', says UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
-
US markets were essentially flat in premarket trading while oil prices continued to climb as Russian forces bombarded Ukraine's second-largest city and besieged two ports.
The economic fallout from the Russian invasion expanded, with Fitch Ratings and Moody's Ratings cutting Russia's credit rating.
They said the invasion and Western sanctions have hurt Moscow's ability to repay debts and raised risks for the economy and stability.
On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between slight gains and losses a couple of hours before the market opens in New York.
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London and Frankfurt's DAX each lost 0.6 per cent while the CAC in Paris slipped 0.2 per cent.
The London Stock Exchange said it had suspended trading in shares of 27 companies with links to Russia, including some of the biggest in energy and steel, such as Lukoil, Gazprom, Sberbank, Rosneft and Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works.
In a notice, the exchange said the suspensions reflected recent financial sanctions and were made in light of market conditions and in order to maintain orderly markets.
Shares in those companies plunged with the start of Russia's invasion last week.
Global stock benchmark provider MSCI said it was removing Russian stocks from indexes widely tracked by fund managers, describing the Russian equity market is uninvestable.
Trading on the Moscow exchange remained closed Thursday apart from a limited variety of trades rubles and in derivatives and commodities.
In currency markets, Russia's ruble lost another 15 per cent against the US dollar and worth less than 1 cent.
It has plunged since Western governments imposed sanctions that cut off much of Russia's access to the global financial system.
In Asian trading, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.7 per cent to 26,577.27 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6 per cent to 22,467.34. The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1 per cent to 3,481.11.
The Kospi in Seoul added 1.6 per cent to 2,747.08 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.5 per cent higher at 7,151.40.
India's Sensex shed 0.3 per cent to 55,311.33. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose Wednesday after Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is set to raise its key interest rate. He said he supports a traditional hike of 0.25 percentage points instead of the bigger rise recommended by some policymakers.
Powell said the impact on the US economy of Russia's attack is highly uncertain.
Markets have reacted positively to the remarks, which is a debatable interpretation of Powell's nuanced comments, ING economists said in a report.
Volatility is the key here, and uncertainty. This isn't going to go away any time soon.
Share prices have swung widely as investors try to figure out how the Russian attack will affect supplies of oil, wheat and other commodities and the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Traders already were uneasy about plans by the Fed and other central banks to fight inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates that boosted stock markets.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose USD 2.79 to USD 113.39 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added USD 2.64 to USD 115.57 per barrel in London.
Both gains were smaller than Wednesday's surge of more than USD 7 per barrel but still unusually wide margins for a daily change.
Leaders of OPEC and other major oil exporters decided Wednesday to stick to plans to gradually increase production. The coalition, made up of OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and non-cartel members led by Russia, chose to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in April.
The United States and other major oil consumers in the International Energy Agency agreed this week to release 60 million barrels from strategic reserves to boost supplies. But that has had little impact on market prices.
The dollar gained to 115.71 yen from Wednesday's 115.58 yen. The euro declined to USD 1.1088 from USD 1.1126.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU