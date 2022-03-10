War with China will be a disaster for all sides, says Taiwan minister

-
ALSO READ
China laying mines, dropping bombs in Taiwan Strait to deter US, allies
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
China asks US to immediately stop elevating relations with Taiwan
Taiwan warns those planning to attend Strait Forum, says it's not 'orderly'
China downgrades its diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan issue
-
A conflict with China, which threatens to invade Taiwan, would be a disaster for all sides regardless of the outcome, the island's defense minister said on Thursday.
China has largely backed Russia in invading Ukraine, a conflict that has echoes in Beijing's approach to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that it claims as Chinese territory to be annexed by force if necessary.
Nobody wants a war," Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters. It really has to be thoroughly thought over."
If you really went to war, it would be disastrous for all," Chiu said.
Taiwan's defense establishment watches and listens but we keep our mouths shut. We are following developments and preparing ourselves but we don't openly discuss or debate."
At the annual meetings of China's rubber-stamp legislature, the National People's Congress, and its advisory body this week in Beijing, delegates blamed foreign influence and separatism in Taiwan while increasing China's legal and financial might to counter Taiwan support.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army delegation at the NPC said, Separatist activities and collusion with external forces are the root cause of the current tension and disturbance in the Taiwan Strait.
Col. Wu Qian blamed Taiwan's ruling pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, adding that, The more the United States and Japan make waves on the Taiwan question, the tougher actions we will take to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Wu also defended the defense budget increase, saying China has maintained reasonable and steady growth to tackle complex security challenges and fulfill China's responsibility as a major country.
Separately, a member of the advisory body to China's ceremonial legislature proposed strengthening a 2005 secession law spelling out the grounds for an attack on Taiwan.
Zhang Liangqi said new legislation was needed to target those promoting Taiwan's formal and permanent independence from China, from which it split amid civil war in 1949.
In what it calls a warning to Taiwan independence supporters and their foreign allies, China has been staging threatening exercises and flying military planes near the island's airspace, including on February 24, the day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU