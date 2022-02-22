World shares decline after Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

Shares fell sharply in Asia on Tuesday after Russian President ordered troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, suggesting a long-feared invasion was possibly underway.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.2per cent and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 3.2per cent in early trading Tuesday. Oil prices jumped, with U.S. crude up 2.8per cent. The future for the S&P 500 dropped 1.7per cent while the contract for the Dow industrials lost 1.5per cent.

U.S. were closed on Monday for Presidents Day.

In Europe, shares slipped Monday as investors awaited developments in the crisis. Germany's DAX gave up 2.1per cent. In Paris, the CAC 40 in Paris declined 2per cent. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3per cent.

Russia's MOEX index dropped nearly 11per cent. The ruble was down 3.2per cent against the U.S. dollar.

Western powers fear Russia might use skirmishes in Ukraine's eastern regions as a pretext for an attack on the democracy, which has defied Moscow's attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin cast the order for troops to move into eastern as an effort to maintain peace." He also recognized the independence of the separatist regions, apparently dashing slim remaining hopes of averting a conflict that could cause massive casualties, energy shortages on the continent and economic chaos around the globe.

The White House issued an executive order to prohibit U.S. investment and trade in the separatist regions, and additional measures likely sanctions were to be announced Tuesday.

In Asian trading, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was down 582.97 points at 26,327.90 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up nearly 800 points to 23,390.29. South Korea's Kospi lost 1.8per cent to 2,693.38 and the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.2per cent to 3,448.49. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.4per cent to 7,134.50.

Russia is a major energy producer and the tensions have led to extremely volatile energy prices.

U.S. benchmark crude oil advanced USD2.42 to USD92.63 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis, added USD1.38 to USD96.77 per barrel.

The tensions in Eastern Europe have added to worries over how the world's central banks, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve, will act to counter surging inflation



Outbreaks of coronavirus fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant are another worry.

On Wall Street on Friday, stocks capped a week of volatile trading on Wall Street with a broad sell-off.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both slipped 0.7per cent. The Nasdaq composite bore the brunt of the selling, skidding 1.2per cent. Small company stocks also fell, with the Russell 2000 index down 0.9per cent.

Treasury yields have fallen as investors shift money into the safety of U.S. bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which affects rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, sank to 1.85per cent by early Tuesday from 1.93per cent on Monday.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 114.62 Japanese yen from 114.74 yen late Monday. The euro fell to USD1.1300 from USD1.1312.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)