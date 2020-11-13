Zuckerberg first tech giant head to acknowledge Joe Biden as next US Prez

-
ALSO READ
FB starts labelling Trump, Biden posts on voting as election inches closer
US election: Facebook to limit political ads to minimise misinformation
Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos gain most on day one of post-election limbo
US Presidential elections 2020: Is Facebook really ready for the polls??
Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become the first head of a US tech giant who has acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the next president of the country, a media report has said.
Zuckerberg told his employees that the outcome of the November 3 election is now clear and Biden was to take over as the new president of the country, Buzzfeed, which obtained an audio of the meeting, reported on Thursday.
I believe the outcome of the election is now clear and Joe Biden is going to be our next president, Zuckerberg was quoted as saying in the report on Thursday.
The US media has projected Biden, a Democrat, as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
However, incumbent President Trump, a Republican, is yet to concede defeat, vowing to mount legal fights in several key battleground states.
It's important that people have confidence that the election was fundamentally fair, and that goes for the tens of millions of people that voted for Trump, Zuckerberg told his employees when asked during the all-hands call how he planned to work with the new administration.
Part of what we're seeing out here are people who are calling for recounts and legal challenges, which, in a lot of cases, is their right and something you see in a lot of elections, he said.
He said the call for recounting can be unhelpful.
But I think it's also quite unhelpful that people out there are raising expectations that there is going to be a different outcome than from what was projected, the Facebook founder said.
During the call, Zuckerberg called out Trump for sharing election disinformation.
I think it, of course, is a challenge when the president of the US is sharing some of these things directly, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU