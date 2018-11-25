6 of top valued cos take Rs 740.3 bn m-cap hit; TCS leads with Rs 251.4 bn

-
The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued Indian companies declined by Rs 740.34 billion last week, led by IT major TCS which took the largest hit of Rs 251.40 billion.
For the trading week ended Thursday, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HUL, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap), while HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki India were on the gainer's side.
Stock markets were closed Friday for 'Gurunanak Jayanti'.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 251.40 billion to Rs 6811.5 billion at close on Thursday.
The m-cap of RIL dropped Rs 15,614.92 crore to Rs 6990. 4 billion and that of Infosys by Rs 131.03 billion to Rs 2710.3 billion .
ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 99.18 billion to Rs 2266.07 billion and that of SBI went down by Rs 68.71 billion to Rs 2522.08 billion .
The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 34.8 billion to Rs 3625.08 billion.
On the other hand, ITC added Rs 51.92 billion to Rs 3433.74 billion in its m-cap.
Maruti's valuation advanced by Rs 23.53 billion to Rs 2238.39 billion and that of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 18.99 billion to Rs 5450.35 billion.
The m-cap of HDFC went up by Rs 17.54 billion to Rs 3.21 trillion.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Maruti in that order.
Over the last week, the BSE 30-share index fell by 476.14 points to close at 34,981.02 on Thursday.
