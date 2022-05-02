Bajaj Auto shares decline nearly 3% after company reports 20% decline in Q4

Shares of Ltd on Monday fell by nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 20 per cent decline in total sales in April.

The stock went lower by 2.75 per cent to settle at Rs 3,624.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 3.18 per cent to Rs 3,608.30.

On the NSE, it declined 2.88 per cent to Rs 3,622 apiece.

On Monday, Ltd reported a 20 per cent decline in total sales to 3,10,774 units in April.

The company had sold 3,88,016 units in the year-ago period, said in a statement.

Total domestic sales in the month stood at 1,02,177 units against 1,34,471 units in April 2021, down 24 per cent, it added.

Exports were also down 18 per cent last month at 2,08,597 units. It was at 2,53,545 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 93,233 units against 1,26,570 units in the same month last year, down 26 per cent, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)