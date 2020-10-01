Crisil Research launches benchmark indices to assess performance of AIFs

-
ALSO READ
New AIF benchmarks may be coming soon, Crisil doing data collection
Move to scrap LTCG may unlock domestic funds, stem start-up exodus: experts
Social stock exchange report: Deadline for comments extended till Jul 15
Investment in debt mutual funds can help investors: Crisil Research
Most firm that availed loan moratoriums were facing challenges before Covid
-
To assess performance of Alternate Investment Funds, Crisil Research on Thursday launched benchmark indices for the industry.
The indices will cover all three AIF categories and provide investors with a metric to compare the performance of a scheme with the peer set.
Crisil Research is the research arm of domestic rating agency Crisil.
Crisil Senior Director Nagarajan Narasimhan said that after a tepid start a decade ago, the Indian AIF industry has grown exponentially in recent years and commitments of Rs 3.85 lakh crore have been raised between 2012 to June 2020.
A common performance metric is elusive and the benchmarks are intended to plug this gap by providing a metric to compare performance of AIFs with the category average.
Benchmarking develops a set of standardised performance metrics to help investors identify efficient fund managers, detect risks and take sound investment decisions, the agency said in a statement.
It also provides a yardstick to fund managers and other stakeholders such as the board and internal committees to compare themselves.
The ensuing transparency would encourage fund managers to leverage on best practices and provide a level playing field to all stakeholders in the presence of only one performance differentiator, the relevant benchmark, it said.
"The benchmarks have been created to incorporate various facets of the industry and are aligned with global practices," its director Piyush Gupta said.
For AIF categories I and II, the benchmarks use aspects such as pooled internal rate of return, multiples and realisation ratios. These benchmarks are based on vintage to bring uniformity in comparison of funds with a similar performance history, he noted.
For category III benchmarks, quarterly returns along with respective assets under management have been used to create an asset-weighted index at the category-level from the quarter in which at least three schemes were available to invest, the agency said in the statement.
Returns are calculated on a post-expense, pre-carry and pre-tax basis, both in rupees and US dollars, for all the three categories, it added.
Common category-level peer benchmarks have been created to compare AIFs in each category, the agency said and added that as the industry matures, sub-category indices based on investment strategy and mandate will also be developed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU