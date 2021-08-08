Earnings, macro data, global trends to dictate markets this week: Analysts

-
ALSO READ
May retail inflation at 6-month high of 6.3% on higher food, fuel prices
RBI will stick to pushing economic growth at this stage: Deputy guv MK Jain
Rising inflation risk
India's inflation could go past RBI target rest of 2021, say report
India's retail inflation rises to 5.03% in Feb; January IIP contracts 1.6%
-
Markets this week would be guided by the ongoing quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data announcements and global trends, analysts said.
The government will release industrial production data for June and inflation data for July this week.
The RBI has revised its retail inflation forecast to 5.7 per cent, up from the earlier 5.1 per cent due to price pressure on account of supply constraints and high crude oil prices.
With the ebbing of the second COVID wave, the RBI has retained its GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March 2022 at 9.5 per cent.
Nirali Shah, Head of equity research, Samco Securities said, "This week, all eyes will be on key economic data and ongoing results of companies. Although market sentiment is expected to remain buoyant, specifics on important economic indicators ranging from industrial numbers to inflation rate and manufacturing production will keep markets on their feet."
MRF, Amtek Auto, Jindal Steel & Power Limited, Lupin, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, NBCC and ONGC, among others, will announce their quarterly financial results this week.
"This week, key economic data releases to watch out for include inflation data for July and industrial production data for June," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Trend in other major drivers for the equity market -- foreign institutional investors, Brent crude and rupee -- would also be monitored by investors.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 1,690.88 points or 3.21 per cent. The benchmark reached its all-time high of 54,717.24 on August 5.
"Progress of monsoon, Q1 corporate earnings and COVID-19 trends will be in focus in coming days," according to Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU