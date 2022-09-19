General Atlantic Singapore sells 1.21 mn KIMS shares worth Rs 151 cr

-
General Atlantic Singapore on Monday offloaded 12.10 lakh shares of hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for over Rs 151 cr through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data available with BSE, General Atlantic Singapore Kh Pte sold 12,10,000 shares, amounting to 1.5 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,250 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 151.25 crore.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd picked up the shares at the same price.
As on June quarter, General Atlantic owned 17.24 per cent stake in the company, shareholding pattern with the exchange showed.
In early September, General Atlantic Singapore had disposed of 16.60 lakh shares of the company.
KIMS shares closed 0.51 per cent lower at Rs 1,218.60 on BSE.
In a separate transaction, promoter entity of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd offloaded shares of the company for over Rs 69 crore through an open market transaction.
Advanced Vital Enzymes Pvt Ltd sold 25,73,500 shares, amounting to 2.3 per cent stake in the company, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 270 per piece, aggregating to Rs 69.48 crore.
Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd purchased 29,11,630 shares of the company at the same price.
Shares of Advanced Enzymes Technologies closed 2.27 per cent down at Rs 267 on NSE.
