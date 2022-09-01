General Atlantic Singapore sells 1.66 mn shares of KIMS worth Rs 204 cr

-
General Atlantic Singapore Kh Pte Ltd on Thursday offloaded 16.60 lakh shares of hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) for Rs 204 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,230 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 204.18 crore.
At the end of June quarter, General Atlantic Singapore Kh Pte Ltd owned 17.24 per cent stake in the company, as per data available with the bourse.
Emerald Investments Ltd picked up 15,70,000 shares at the same price.
KIMS shares closed 5.24 per cent higher at Rs 1,266.80 on NSE.
In a separate transaction, TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings divested shares of dairy company Dodla Dairy Ltd for Rs 193 crore through open market transactions.
TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd sold 27,63,535 shares in four tranches on BSE and 10,40,000 shares on NSE, according to block deal data available with NSE and BSE.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 509 apiece on both BSE and NSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 193.59 crore.
Meanwhile, India Acorn Fund, Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund, New Mark Capital India Fund, Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, Plutus Wealth Management LLP and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte picked up the shares of the company.
TPG Dodla Holdings Pte Ltd held 9.80 per cent stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.
Shares of Dodla Dairy closed 6.65 per cent higher at Rs 547.05 apiece on BSE and 6.80 per cent up at Rs 547.10 on NSE.
