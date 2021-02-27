Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 to be issued at Rs 4,662 per gram from March 1-5

-
The new series of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 will be opened for the period March 1-5, 2021.
The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 4,662 per gram.
The Settlement date under the Series XII scheme had been fixed for March 9.
The Government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.
For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,612 per gram of gold.
--IANS
sn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
