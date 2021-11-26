Gold prices climb as new coronavirus variant jolts investors

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,080 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,480 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,800 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
-
Gold prices rose more than 1% on Friday, popping back above the pivotal $1,800 level as the discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying for safe havens.
Spot gold had climbed 1.2% to $1,810.10 per ounce by 1204 GMT and U.S. gold futures jumped 1.7% to $1,813.80.
Little is known of the new variant detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. But it has prompted the European Union, Britain and India to announce stricter border controls, setting up European stocks for their worst session in more than a year. [.EU] [MKTS/GLOB]
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.5%, helping gold's advance by making it a cheaper bet for overseas buyers, while U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also weakened. [USD/] [US/]
"Uncertainty about the possible consequences of the new virus variant clearly reminds the markets that this pandemic is not over yet," said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals dealer at Heraeus.
"The gold price should remain supported in this environment and the topic of tapering should take a back seat for the time being," he said.
The safe-haven rush put gold on track for its best day since early November.
Despite Friday's jump, though, gold was still headed for its worst week since mid-September, down 1.8% so far, pressured by increased expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could hasten interest rate rises.
Reduced stimulus and rate increases translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding non-interest-bearing gold.
Elsewhere, platinum fell 0.8% to $986.97 while palladium dropped 1.4% to $1,834.18, en route to a weekly decline of 4.3% and 11.5% respectively.
Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig attributed palladium and platinum's declines to fears the new variant could hurt car sales as well as demand for the metals used in automobile exhaust systems.
Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $23.60, leaving it on track for a 4% weekly drop.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and David Clarke)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU