Gold prices dip as investor focus turns to Fed tapering, inflation comments

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,080 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,480 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,800 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
-
Gold prices eased on Wednesday as traders cautiously awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting where the central bank is likely to announce tapering of its economic support and could address growing inflationary risks.
Spot gold XAU= ease 0.4% to $1,780.30 per ounce by 0750 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.4% to $1,781.80.
The Fed policy announcement is due at 1400 GMT. The central bank is likely to begin paring its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion each month until ending them by mid-2022.
Investors will also look out for any clues as to when the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates to contain growing inflationary pressure.
"In the short-term, gold could remain under pressure because a lot of central banks will be tilted toward normalising monetary policy, gradually tapering their asset purchases, especially given higher inflation," Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Mumbai-based Yes Securities, said.
Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
"But, if bond markets are right in their expectations for higher inflation and lower growth - stagflation, in the years ahead, that should be quite bullish for gold," Jain said, noting that subdued longer-term U.S. bond yields reflected concerns of stagflation.
Market participants are also eyeing a Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday after data suggested unemployment is unlikely to rise sharply, bolstering the case for a rate hike.
On the technical front, "a decline below $1,750 in gold would show a new bearish impulse, while a surpass of $1,800 can open space for new recoveries to the next resistance placed at $1,820-1,830," Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.
Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $23.45 per ounce. Platinum XPT= dropped 0.1% to $1,037.48, while palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $2,016.97.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU