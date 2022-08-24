Gold range-bound as investors wait for Fed chair's speech at Jackson Hole

-
ALSO READ
Sensex gyrates 1,027 pts, ends 257 pts up; Nifty holds 17,550; M&M gains 4%
Bitcoin stuck in narrow range as traders brace for Jackson hole
Sonification of ripples: Hear the weird sounds of a black hole singing
Dollar pauses for breath ahead of Jackson Hole symposium this week
Dollar hits 5-week high on hawkish Fed before Jackson Hole' symposium
-
By Arundhati Sarkar
(Reuters) - Gold traded in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited more insight into the outlook for interest rates from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he speaks at central bankers' symposium at Jackson Hole later this week.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,751.16 per ounce by 0854 GMT, trading in a $9 range. It advanced 0.7% in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,763.60.
"Gold is holding above $1,750 and is showing resilience, despite the strength of the dollar," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst for Kinesis Money.
"From a technical point of view, there is now an important support zone between $1,740 and $1,750."
Looking ahead to the Fed chair's speech on Friday, De Casa said investors want to hear Powell's opinion on inflation trends, and any dovish turn on the outlook for interest rates could lift bullion.
Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX, said bullion prices had made a correction after six days of decline, and investors were now looking for Powell to provide "some kind of a guidance, or framework about the Fed policy."
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari was the latest official to reiterate the U.S. Fed's focus on controlling inflation ahead of all else.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates are a disincentive to holding zero-yield bullion.
Keeping gold prices in check, the dollar also firmed near recent peak against its rivals, making gold less appealing for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
Aside from Powell, investors will also focus on a U.S. second quarter gross domestic product second estimate and July consumer spending data due later this week.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $19.13 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $881.75.
Palladium gained 0.4% to $1,988.86.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU