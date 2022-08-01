Gold stalls near three-week peak as traders eye fresh economic cues

-
ALSO READ
Fuel prices today: Check the prices of petrol, diesel in your city
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Banks start raising their lending rates for external benchmark loans
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
TMS Ep137: Rupee-ruble trade, Sri Lanka, FMCG stocks, payment gateway
-
By Arundhati Sarkar
(Reuters) - Gold steadied near a three-week peak on Monday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while investors strapped in for more economic readings that could determine the future pace of interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,765.77 per ounce at 0903 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 6 at $1,767.79 on Friday.
U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,782.50.
The dollar slipped, making gold less expensive for overseas investors. But higher U.S. 10-year Treasury yields kept a tight leash on non-yielding bullion's gains. [USD/] [US/]
"The softer dollar should make it easier for gold to register more gains, though rising nominal and real yields on U.S. Treasuries today are hindering bullion's ability to add to last week's advance," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.
Gold rose 2.2% last week, its best performance since March, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a relatively less hawkish tone following an expected 75 basis-point rate hike.
"(However) bullion bulls are waiting to see if the coast is clear for another leg up, making sure expectations for a less-aggressive Fed are indeed rooted in reality," Tan said, adding, "like the Fed, gold's next move may be data dependent."
Safe-haven gold has also found some support from recent weak economic data, including an unexpected contraction in the U.S. economy over the second quarter, and slower euro zone manufacturing activity.
Gold "could benefit from safe-haven flows if countries are thrown into recession and central banks are left to choose between hitting inflation targets or the economy," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
The monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday will also be closely scanned for its likely influence on the Fed's rate hike plans.
Spot silver was little changed at 20.26 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.9% to $904.83.
Palladium jumped 1.6% to $2,162.89.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU