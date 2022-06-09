Gold subdued as US Treasury yields stay firm; ECB, Fed verdict in focus

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of key Central Bank meeting, European shares edge up
Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US Fed rate-hike prospects
European Central Bank rate hike can come as soon as July, says Lagarde
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Gold prices fall as yields gain in run up to Fed rate hike decision
-
By Eileen Soreng
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields dented bullion's appeal, while investors sought clarity on interest rate hike plans from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,847.90 per ounce as of 0956 GMT and U.S. gold futures had declined 0.3% to $1,850.50.
While the European Central Bank is expected to end its long-running asset purchase programme at the end of this month, investors are now focused on the size and pace of its policy tightening to combat soaring inflation. The central bank's policy decision is due at 1145 GMT.
A lot of people are starting to focus on stagflationary forces, particularly in Europe, said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.
"Those elements are supportive in one way because they are testament to uncertainty about economic conditions ... But at the same time because it potentially means rising rates, there is an element of nervousness about whether that's going to have an effect on gold market sentiment."
The monthly U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data on Friday could signal whether the Fed will continue with its aggressive policy tightening even after July.
The two major physical gold markets of India and China are also quiet, O'Connell added. [GOL/AS]
Spot gold recorded its biggest monthly decline in eight months in May as rising interest rates increased the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, even though the metal is considered a safe haven amid political and economic uncertainties.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held steady at the key 3% threshold, eroding gold's appeal. [US/]
"We'll probably have to wait until tomorrow's CPI report before we see a sustainable move in either direction, but we've taken comfort that ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows into gold yesterday were their strongest in a month," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said. [GOL/ETF]
Spot silver dipped 0.4% to $21.95 per ounce, while platinum shed 2.1% to $985.31, while palladium was flat at $1,942.94.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU