Gold witnesses first weekly decline in a month as dollar, US bond rises

-
ALSO READ
With rupee at new low, Indian bonds may be worst hit if recession grips US
SBI likely to issue Rs 7,000-cr additional tier-I bonds by August-end
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Profits of four big banks decline as deal-making, mortgages slacken
Advance-decline ratio remains below 1 for second month in a row
-
By Bharat Gautam
(Reuters) - Gold slipped to a three-week low on Friday and was en route for its first weekly drop in a month, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising U.S. bond yields.
Spot gold fell for a fifth straight session, down 0.3% at $1,753.84 per ounce as of 0940 GMT, which could be its longest losing streak since November 2021.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,767.00.
Dragged by the dollar's renewed ascent and a steady rise in benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, prices of zero-yield, greenback-priced gold are down 2.7% this week. [US/] [USD/]
However, "gold has shown some resilience this past week at times and may be quick to capitalise if the dollar rally fades," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday that the central bank needs to keep raising interest rates to bring high inflation under control.
Rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Ahead of the next Fed meeting, traders will be heavily focused on the annual Jackson Hole economic symposium, jobs data and inflation, Erlam said. "Considering how the year has been so far, a lot can therefore change ahead of the September decision."
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he was currently leaning toward supporting a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike next month.
The market has been complacent in expecting the Fed to slow interest rate hikes and that they would begin easing in the first half of 2023, said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig. But that is absurd, considering elevated inflation, he added.
Spot silver fell 1.5% to $19.23 per ounce and has lost about 7.6% this week, possibly its worst since September 2020.
Platinum dropped 0.9% to $902.84 and palladium slipped 0.5% to $2,144.85, both set for weekly drops.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU