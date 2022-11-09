Keystone Realtors fixes share price band at Rs 514-541 for Rs 635 cr IPO

Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 514-541 a share for its Rs 635-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale will open for public subscription on November 14 and conclude on November 16. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 11, the company said.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the Mumbai-based company now plans to raise Rs 635 crore. The size of the has been reduced from Rs 850 crore earlier.

The consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 560 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) worth Rs 75 crore by promoters.

As a part of the OFS, promoter Boman Rustom Irani will now sell shares worth up to Rs 37.5 crore and stocks to the tune of Rs 18.75 crore each will be offloaded by Percy Sorabji Chowdhry and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the repayment/prepayment of borrowings to the tune of Rs 341.6 crore as well as towards funding the acquisition of future projects and general corporate purposes.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 35 for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Founded in 1995, Keystone Realtors had 32 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects and 19 forthcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that includes a comprehensive range of projects under the affordable, mid and mass, aspirational, premium and super premium categories, all under their Rustomjee brand.

The firm has developed 20.05 million square feet of high-value and affordable residential buildings, premium gated estates, townships, corporate parks, retail spaces, schools, iconic landmarks and various other projects as of March 2022.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on both the bourses -- BSE and NSE-- on November 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)