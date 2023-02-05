Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 1.88 trn in market-cap; ITC biggest gainer

Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 1.88 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with emerging as the biggest gainer.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,510.98 points or 2.54 per cent last week.

Barring Reliance Industries Limited, rest nine firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the gainers from the top-10 list.

The combined market valuation gain of the nine firms was at Rs 1,88,366.69 crore.

The market valuation of rallied Rs 43,321.81 crore to reach Rs 4,72,353.27 crore.

Infosys added Rs 34,043.38 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,72,935.25 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation jumped Rs 32,239.66 crore to Rs 6,02,749 crore and that of TCS zoomed Rs 26,143.92 crore to Rs 12,74,026.80 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 23,900.84 crore to Rs 9,25,188.45 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 10,432.23 crore to Rs 4,42,015.45 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs 7,988.61 crore to Rs 6,21,678.35 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 6,503.28 crore to Rs 4,92,313.07 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap climbed Rs 3,792.96 crore to Rs 4,85,900.49 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 5,885.97 crore to Rs 15,75,715.14 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, and Bharti Airtel.

