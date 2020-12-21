Rupee declines 17 paise to 73.73 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 73.52 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depriciates 8 paise to 73.63 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 15 paise to 73.48 against the US dollar in early trade
Indian rupee weakens 11 paise to 73.68 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 16 paise to 73.77 against US dollar as RBI keeps rate unchanged
-
The rupee declined 17 paise to 73.73 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday amid weak domestic equities and strengthening American currency in the overseas market.
However, unabated foreign fund inflows and lower crude prices supported the rupee and restricted the fall, forex traders said.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened sharply lower at 73.74 against the greenback. It was trading 17 paise down at 73.73 in early deals.
In the previous session, the rupee strengthened by 3 paise to close at 73.56 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.46 per cent at 90.37.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading points 7.69 lower at 46,953, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 9.05 points to 13,751.50 in opening session.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,720.95 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.02 per cent to USD 50.68 per barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU