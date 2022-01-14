Rupee slumps 25 paise to close at 74.15 against dollar over muted equities

-
ALSO READ
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
IPO flows to strengthen rupee in 2022; tighter policy likely dampener
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
Omicron blow: Rupee expected to weaken on inflation, infection woes
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee on Friday slumped 25 paise to close at 74.15 (provisional) against the US dollar, as muted domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.
Forex traders said the local unit fell following more hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency witnessed an intra-day high of 74.05 and a low of 74.21 against the US dollar.
The local unit finally settled at 74.15, down 25 paise over its previous close of 73.90.
US Fed policymakers signalled they will start to raise interest rates in March to combat inflation and this weighed on emerging market currencies.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent down at 94.78.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.01 per cent to USD 85.32 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 12.27 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 61,223.03, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 2.05 points or 0.01 per cent to 18,255.75.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,390.85 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU