State-owned power giant NTPC to raise Rs 3,996 cr via bonds next week

State-owned power giant will raise Rs 3,996 crore through issuance of non-convertiblebonds on Tuesday.

" has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures of Rs 3,996 crore on 20 April, 2021, throughprivate placement at a coupon of 6.87 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 15 years 1 day on 21 April, 2036," a BSE filing said.

The proceeds will be utilized for funding capital expenditure, refinancing of existingloans and other general corporate purposes, it said.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on NSE.

These bonds are to be issued under the approval obtained through shareholders' resolution dated September 24,2020, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)