Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Tata Power, UPL, SBI, Tata Motors, Patanjali

The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open lower on Friday as decline in global is set to weigh on investor sentiment. Overnight, US again slipped after a day of respite. Nikkei and Hang Seng indices dropped over 1 per cent each in Asia this morning.

At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were 100 points lower at 17,785 levels.

That said, here are some stocks that may see some market action today:

Tata Motors: The company expects 20 per of its total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market to come from electric vehicles in the next three years, a senior company official said on Thursday. The company, which has electric models such as Nexon EV and Tigor EV, expects to touch 50,000 units mark in total EV sales this year. Read here

Speciality Restaurants: The company, which owns and operates brands like Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta, Hoppipola, will add 20-30 cloud kitchens over the next 18 months with the delivery model sustaining even with a receding Covid-19 pandemic. Read here

Adani Ports: HDC Bulk Terminal Ltd (HBTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), has signed the concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) for mechanisation of berth no. 2 at Haldia Port. APSEZ was selected as a successful bidder by SMPK earlier in February. Read more

Telecom shares: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained 2.94 million mobile subscribers in July, data released by Trai showed. Meanwhile, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 0.5 million subscribers in July and Vodafone Idea lost 1.54 million subscribers. Read more

Foods: Group plans to list the other four of its group companies in the next five years as it aims to have a market capitalisation of over Rs 5 trillion. Read here

Asian Paints: JSW Paints may challenge the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, sources told Business Standard. This move by JSW Paints comes after CCI disposed off its plea which stated that blocked its entry in the decorative paints segment. Read here

Tata Power: A day after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to investors from across the country to take advantage of the state's business ecosystem, Discoms on Thursday announced to invest Rs 5,000 crore to ensure reliable and quality electricity supply to industries. Read more

Besdies, the company's subsidiary Solar Systems has received ‘Letter of Award’ worth Rs 612 crore to set up a 100 MW ground mounted project for SJVN in Gujarat.

State Bank of India: The bank has clarified that it has not been identified as a nodal bank for handling Russia-related transactions. noted that RBI has authorised all the banks in India to open Special Rupee Vostro account to promote invoicing in Indian Rupee. Accordingly, the bank is making necessary arrangements and processing requests received from various banks, including Russian banks, per RBI guidelines and its own policies and procedures.

CSB Bank: The bank has appointed Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO with effect from September 15

Taal Enterprises: The company's board will meet today to consider proposal for declaration of interim dividend.

Ambuja Cements: Its board will also meet today to evaluate fund raising proposal by way of shares – convertible or preferential.

IndusInd Bank: The bank has re-appointed Sumant Kathpalia as its MD & CEO.

Tata Metaliks: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated Phase-I of expansion project of Ductile Iron Pipe plant at Kharagpur. The Rs 600 crore expansion project will take the company’s Ductile Iron Pipe plant capacity to over 4 lakh tonnes per annum in two phases.

UPL: The company has acquired a 26 per cent stake in Clean Max Kratos Pvt Ltd that will develop and maintain a hybrid 28.05 MW of solar and 33.00 MW of wind power project. will further invest Rs 39.6 crore in Clean Max Kratos.

Amara Raja Batteries: High Court of Andhra Pradesh has extended the interim suspension order of closure orders by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board for the company's plants situated at Karakambadi, Tirupati and Nunegundla in Andhra Pradesh until further orders.

Stocks under F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank