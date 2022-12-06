Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Tata Motors, Kirloskar Bros, Dhunseri Tea

Today: The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a negative note tracking losses in global . At 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,720, indicating a likely gap-down of nearly 100 points on the Nifty 50 benchmark.

Meanwhile, following stocks are likely to see some action in trades on Tuesday.

Novartis: The company’s blockbuster drug – Azmarda is set to lose patent in January. JB Pharma, one of the four marketers in India of generi versions, has slashed the price of its brand Azmarda to Rs 39.6 a tablet. At present, Azmarda is the third largest brand in the category, and commanded 17 per cent market share with moving annual turnover (MAT) sales of Rs 93.5 crore in October. READ MORE

NDTV: After acquiring 5.32 million shares as against the open offer size of 16.7 million shares, Adani Group has now become the largest shareholder in with total stake at 37.44 per cent, ahead of the founder-promoters Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who together hold 32.26 per cent in the company. READ MORE

Bajaj Consumer Care: The company has scheduled its board meet on December 09 to consider its proposal for share buyback.

IT stocks: The information technology (IT) services industry could see value investors taking selective punts in the near future. While growth remains visible, managements across the board have been cautious or measured in their guidance and have also complained about a combination of margin pressures and high churn. READ ANALYSIS

IndiGo: According to sources, the airline’s Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar has tendered his resignation after almost three years of service, in his second stint on Monday. Vinay Malhotra, head of IndiGo's Global Sales, will take over Kumar's role, sources added. READ MORE

Kalpataru Power: The company has scheduled its board meet on December 08 to consider a proposal for raising funds by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures.

Dhunseri Tea: Soon after entering into a deal with Warren Tea to buy its four tea estates in Assam, the C K Dhanuka-promoted Dhunseri Tea & Industries is set to buy another two tea gardens from Apeejay Tea Ltd, a part of the Apeejay Surrendra group for Rs 109 crore.

Kirloskar Brothers: Investors of will begin voting on Tuesday, on a resolution seeking a forensic audit of the company as requested by Kirloskar Industries, one of KBL's key shareholders. The latter had sought the audit over legal fees of Rs 70 crore incurred by the former. READ MORE

Adani Green Energy: The company announced commissioning of its third hybrid power plant in Rajasthan having generating capacity of 450 megawatts (MW). With this, the company has become "world's largest wind-solar hybrid power developer" with an operational capacity of 1,440 MW.

Tata Motors: The auto maker is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month in order to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1 next year, according to a top company official.

Shriram Finance: The merged entity of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) and Shriram City Union Finance - Shriram Finance will be India’s largest retail-focused non-banking financial company, the Group said. Shriram Finance will be a diversified player with a net worth of Rs 40,900 crore, assets under management (AUM) of Rs 1,71,000 crore and more than 6.7 million customers. The company said it will serve the self-employed and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). READ MORE

Rhetan TMT: The company has scheduled its board meeting on December 21 to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares.

SBI: The state-run bank’s portfolio of personal loans crossed the Rs 5-trillion mark at the end of November 30 this year. The bank gave loans worth Rs 1 trillion in 12 months in the portfolio that includes pension, auto, education, and gold. The portfolio does not include housing loans.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp, GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the stocks in F&O ban period on Tuesday.