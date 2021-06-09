TeamLease Services shares close nearly 6% higher after Q4 earnings

-
ALSO READ
TeamLease Services rallies 17%, hits new high post March quarter results
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
TeamLease Services posts consolidated fourth quarter profit of Rs 19.64 cr
IT hiring to grow 10-12% in 2021 as global purse strings loosen: TeamLease
Earnings analysis: Q4 report card & FY22 outlook amid 2nd Covid wave
-
Shares of staffing company TeamLease Services on Wednesday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the firm reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.64 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.
On the BSE, it rose by 5.26 per cent to close at Rs 3,637.20. During the day, it jumped 17.63 per cent to Rs 4,064.95, its 52-week high.
The stock gained 5.70 per cent to close at Rs 3,657.95 on the NSE.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 29.43 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, TeamLease Services said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations went up marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 1,340.52 crore, as compared with Rs 1,330.29 crore in Q4 FY20.
For the full fiscal 2020-21, the company's PAT more than doubled to Rs 78.47 crore compared to Rs 34.97 crore in FY20.
However, revenue from operations for FY21 dropped 6.13 per cent to Rs 4,881.45 crore as against Rs 5,200.72 crore in the previous fiscal.
TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said, "All of our businesses have surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels with strong headcount growth in the third and fourth quarters."
He added that the pandemic has given the company an opportunity to strengthen its digitalisation strategy and accelerate client partnership initiatives on productivity enhancement.
"While the second wave of COVID-19 can marginally impact growth in the current quarter, we continue to play to the market opportunities in the long run," Reddy said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU